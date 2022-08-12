Rajkumar Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in June 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 147.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 90.64% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 45.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.