Rajkumar Forge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore, up 64.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore in December 2018 up 64.24% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 up 81.53% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2018 up 52.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

Rajkumar Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 40.60 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)