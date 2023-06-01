English
    Rajkot Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajkot Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 65.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Rajkot Invest shares closed at 26.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Rajkot Investment Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-0.04
    Other Income0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.01-0.03
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.01-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.01-0.03
    Tax0.03--0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.01-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.01-0.10
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.08-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.330.08-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.08-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.330.08-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am