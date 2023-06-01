Rajkot Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 65.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Rajkot Invest shares closed at 26.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)