Rajkot Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 53.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 53.6% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 166.36% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Rajkot Invest shares closed at 44.96 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.72% returns over the last 6 months