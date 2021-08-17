Rajkot Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 46.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 46.49% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 136.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Rajkot Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Rajkot Invest shares closed at 12.35 on July 15, 2021 (BSE)