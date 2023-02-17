Rajkot Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 65.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 65.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 91.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.