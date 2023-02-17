Rajkot Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 65.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 65.68% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 91.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Rajkot Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2021.

Rajkot Invest shares closed at 35.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE)