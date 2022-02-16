Rajkot Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 32.83% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 1207.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Rajkot Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Rajkot Invest shares closed at 26.75 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)