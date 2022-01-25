Rajiv Mehrishi appointed Chairman of NSE IFSC

Rajiv Mehrishi

NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), has appointed Rajiv Mehrishi as its new chairman, effective today (January 25).

Mehrishi, who is a retired Indian administrative service officer, was the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General Of India and vice-chairman of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors. He has served in various high-profile portfolios which included finance secretary, home secretary, and Rajasthan state government's chief secretary.

Mehrishi holds a Master's degree in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and a degree in Business Administration from Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow.

NSE IFSC is a fully-owned subsidiary company of the National Stock Exchange of India, a stock exchange launched as a global trading platform in the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city.