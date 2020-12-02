Rajeswari Infra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 71.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2020 down 71.16% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 133.44% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2019.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 4.83 on December 01, 2020 (BSE)