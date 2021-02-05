Rajeswari Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2020 up 23.54% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 53.67% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Rajeswari Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2019.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 4.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months