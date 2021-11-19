Rajesh Exports Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,527.13 crore, up 381.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,527.13 crore in September 2021 up 381.52% from Rs. 317.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021 up 121.01% from Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021 up 119.38% from Rs. 23.74 crore in September 2020.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2020.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 741.25 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)