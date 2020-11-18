Rajesh Exports Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 317.15 crore, down 97.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.15 crore in September 2020 down 97.55% from Rs. 12,923.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2020 down 79.63% from Rs. 115.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.74 crore in September 2020 down 81.55% from Rs. 128.67 crore in September 2019.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in September 2019.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 465.50 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and -34.93% over the last 12 months.