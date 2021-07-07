Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.68 crore, down 90.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.68 crore in March 2021 down 90.18% from Rs. 11,542.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2021 down 55.03% from Rs. 70.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.06 crore in March 2021 down 43.81% from Rs. 64.17 crore in March 2020.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2020.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 576.35 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.85% over the last 12 months.