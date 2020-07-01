Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,542.22 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,542.22 crore in March 2020 up 5.66% from Rs. 10,924.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.25 crore in March 2020 down 27.71% from Rs. 97.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.17 crore in March 2020 down 55.01% from Rs. 142.62 crore in March 2019.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2019.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 466.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.56% over the last 12 months.