Rajesh Exports Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,924.07 crore, up 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,924.07 crore in March 2019 up 41.6% from Rs. 7,714.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.17 crore in March 2019 down 11.9% from Rs. 110.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.62 crore in March 2019 down 43.83% from Rs. 253.91 crore in March 2018.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2018.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 659.30 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.40% returns over the last 6 months and 5.30% over the last 12 months.