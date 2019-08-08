Rajesh Exports Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,122.18 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,122.18 crore in June 2019 down 11.97% from Rs. 12,634.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.07 crore in June 2019 down 10.95% from Rs. 114.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.89 crore in June 2019 down 50.18% from Rs. 230.62 crore in June 2018.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2018.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 697.15 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.13% returns over the last 6 months and 8.14% over the last 12 months.