Rajesh Exports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 442.62 crore, down 96.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.62 crore in December 2020 down 96.09% from Rs. 11,311.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.16 crore in December 2020 down 70.51% from Rs. 115.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2020 down 73.36% from Rs. 129.27 crore in December 2019.

Rajesh Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.92 in December 2019.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 482.10 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.29% over the last 12 months.