Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajesh Exports Q3 net up 4.78% to Rs 315.96 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 301.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Leading jewellery exporter Rajesh Exports on Friday reported a 4.78 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 315.96 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 301.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Rajesh Exports' total income from operations rose to Rs 44,026.02 crore during the third quarter under review, up 6.57 percent, from Rs 41,308.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Rajesh Exports settled 0.84 percent higher at Rs 616.45 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 08:07 pm

