you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajesh Exports Q1 net falls 50% to Rs 152.13 crore

PTI
 
 
Gold refiner Rajesh Exports has reported 49.61 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 301.94 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,054.55 crore, up 13.37 percent, against Rs 40,622.52 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 45,886.96 crore, up 13.84 percent, against Rs 40,306.60 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.01 percent lower at Rs 459.90 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 11:03 am

