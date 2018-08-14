App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajesh Exports first quarter profit up 34% to Rs 399 crore

The company said its order book stood at Rs 44,628.7 crore till June-end.

PTI
 
 
Rajesh Exports, the world's largest gold refiner, today reported 34.43 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 399.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 296.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 43,926.7 crore from Rs 50,408.2 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses however remained lower at Rs 43,535.7 crore as against Rs 50,116 crore in the said period.

The company said its order book stood at Rs 44,628.7 crore till June-end.

"The company has achieved a significant milestone in recording the highest ever EBIDTA and profit after tax (PAT) for a quarter. The company is on track of its objective of achieving higher profits," Chairman Rajesh Mehta said. The company's focus on achieving higher value addition and on expanding its retail footprint has paid rich dividends to the profitability of Rajesh Exports, he said.

It is also in the process of building a world class gold refinery at Bengaluru, to add to the backward integration strengths, which would ensure smooth flow of raw material for its forward operations, he added.

With the recent acquisition of Valcambi, the world's largest gold refinery in Switzerland, Rajesh Exports has built up a total capacity to refine 2,400 tonne of gold per annum.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Rajesh Exports #Results

