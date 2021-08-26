Rajesh Exports Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50,897.02 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50,897.02 crore in June 2021 up 10.52% from Rs. 46,054.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.43 crore in June 2021 up 83.02% from Rs. 152.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.79 crore in June 2021 up 62.1% from Rs. 186.17 crore in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 9.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 593.65 on August 25, 2021 (NSE)