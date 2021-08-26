MARKET NEWS

Rajesh Exports Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50,897.02 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

August 26, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 50,897.02 crore in June 2021 up 10.52% from Rs. 46,054.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.43 crore in June 2021 up 83.02% from Rs. 152.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.79 crore in June 2021 up 62.1% from Rs. 186.17 crore in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 9.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2020.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 593.65 on August 25, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations50,897.0264,522.6046,054.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50,897.0264,522.6046,054.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50,514.8664,004.1445,605.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.9686.33162.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.1544.7946.60
Depreciation22.0022.5918.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.4560.9753.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.51303.78167.30
Other Income0.280.710.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.79304.49167.58
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax279.79304.49167.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax279.79304.49167.58
Tax1.3611.7315.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.43292.76152.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.43292.76152.13
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates278.43292.76152.13
Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.439.935.15
Diluted EPS9.439.935.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.439.935.15
Diluted EPS9.439.935.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:00 pm

