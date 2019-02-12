Rajdarshan Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 11.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 9.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

Rajdarshan Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2017.

Rajdarshan Ind shares closed at 20.00 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)