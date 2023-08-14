Rajdarshan Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 34.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 34.13% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 179.53% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 188.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Rajdarshan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Rajdarshan Ind shares closed at 32.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.