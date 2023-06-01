Rajath Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 3.57% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 53.57% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Rajath Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2022.

Rajath Finance shares closed at 14.79 on May 25, 2023 (BSE)