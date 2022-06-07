Rajath Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 10.06% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 75.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 90.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Rajath Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Rajath Finance shares closed at 10.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)