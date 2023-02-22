Rajath Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Rajath Finance shares closed at 13.42 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)