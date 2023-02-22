English
    Rajath Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajath Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Rajath Finance shares closed at 13.42 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)

    Rajath Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.00----
    Other Operating Income0.00--0.01
    Total Income From Operations0.01--0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.130.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.14-0.06
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2.932.932.69
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.35-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.35-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.35-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.35-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

