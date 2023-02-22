Rajath Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajath Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Rajath Finance shares closed at 13.42 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)
|Rajath Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.93
|2.93
|2.69
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.35
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.35
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.35
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.35
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
