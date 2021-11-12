Rajasthan Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 225% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 225% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 200.39% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 1.50 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)