Rajasthan Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 62.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Rajasthan Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 1.27 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 12 months.