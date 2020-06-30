Rajasthan Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 66.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 1501.12% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Rajasthan Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 6.20 on March 02, 2020 (BSE)