Rajasthan Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 97.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Rajasthan Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 0.90 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)