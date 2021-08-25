Rajasthan Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 125% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 125% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 16.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 2.85 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.64% returns over the last 6 months