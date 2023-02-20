 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajasthan Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 131.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.05 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.05 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.01 0.02
Equity Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 2.20
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 2.20
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited