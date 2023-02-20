Rajasthan Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 131.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 1.61 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -6.40% over the last 12 months.