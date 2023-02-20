English
    Rajasthan Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 131.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Rajasthan Petro shares closed at 1.61 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -6.40% over the last 12 months.

    Rajasthan Petro Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.050.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.050.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.02
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.010.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.010.02
    Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.012.20
    Diluted EPS---0.012.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.012.20
    Diluted EPS---0.012.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajasthan Petro #Rajasthan Petro Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am