Rajasthan Cylin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, up 51.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in September 2020 up 51.63% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2020 up 26.43% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020 up 49.51% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 12.00 on January 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.69% over the last 12 months.