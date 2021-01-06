MARKET NEWS

Rajasthan Cylin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, up 51.63% Y-o-Y

January 06, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in September 2020 up 51.63% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2020 up 26.43% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020 up 49.51% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 12.00 on January 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.69% over the last 12 months.

Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.543.753.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.543.753.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.702.452.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.290.270.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.380.320.48
Depreciation0.150.150.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.66----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.381.221.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.03-0.66-1.44
Other Income0.360.300.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.36-1.19
Interest0.420.380.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.09-0.74-1.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.09-0.74-1.48
Tax-0.31-0.17-0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-0.57-1.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-0.57-1.07
Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.33-1.70-3.18
Diluted EPS-2.33-1.70-3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.33-1.70-3.18
Diluted EPS-2.33-1.70-3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:48 pm

