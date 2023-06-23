Rajasthan Cylin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 124.31% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 119.55% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 39.32 on June 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.