English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajasthan Cylin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 124.31% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 119.55% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

    Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 39.32 on June 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.

    Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.361.023.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.361.023.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.252.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.471.390.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.270.32
    Depreciation0.100.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.271.132.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-2.15-2.00
    Other Income0.420.158.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-2.006.51
    Interest0.030.030.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.43-2.036.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.43-2.036.30
    Tax0.04-0.690.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.47-1.346.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.47-1.346.06
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-4.0018.03
    Diluted EPS-4.38-4.0018.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-4.0018.03
    Diluted EPS-4.38-4.0018.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Rajasthan Cylin #Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers #Results
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 09:00 am