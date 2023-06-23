Rajasthan Cylin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 88.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 88.72% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 124.31% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 119.55% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.
Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 39.32 on June 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.
|Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|1.02
|3.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|1.02
|3.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.25
|2.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|1.39
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.27
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.13
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-2.15
|-2.00
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.15
|8.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-2.00
|6.51
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-2.03
|6.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-2.03
|6.30
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.69
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.47
|-1.34
|6.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.47
|-1.34
|6.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-4.00
|18.03
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-4.00
|18.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-4.00
|18.03
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-4.00
|18.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited