Rajasthan Cylin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 25.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in March 2022 down 25.2% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022 up 474.99% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 430.85% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin EPS has increased to Rs. 18.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 19.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 68.14% over the last 12 months.