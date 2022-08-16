Rajasthan Cylin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, up 66.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in June 2022 up 66.2% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2022 up 665.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022 up 2292.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 28.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.83% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.