Rajasthan Cylin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 38.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in June 2021 down 38.61% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 8.6% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 19.00 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)