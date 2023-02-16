 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan Cylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 69.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 703.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.02 4.11 3.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.02 4.11 3.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.25 2.60 2.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.39 0.75 -0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.32 0.38
Depreciation 0.13 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 1.46 2.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 -1.18 -1.79
Other Income 0.15 0.32 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.00 -0.86 0.15
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.03 -0.89 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.03 -0.89 -0.22
Tax -0.69 -1.07 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.34 0.18 -0.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 0.18 -0.79
Equity Share Capital 3.36 3.36 3.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.00 0.53 -2.35
Diluted EPS -4.00 0.53 -2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.00 0.53 -2.35
Diluted EPS -4.00 0.53 -2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited