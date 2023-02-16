Rajasthan Cylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 69.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 703.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 38.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.02
|4.11
|3.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.02
|4.11
|3.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|2.60
|2.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|0.75
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.32
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|1.46
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-1.18
|-1.79
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.32
|1.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|-0.86
|0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-0.89
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|-0.89
|-0.22
|Tax
|-0.69
|-1.07
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|0.18
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|0.18
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|0.53
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|0.53
|-2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|0.53
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|0.53
|-2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited