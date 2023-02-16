Rajasthan Cylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 69.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 703.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 38.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.06% over the last 12 months.