    Rajasthan Cylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 69.09% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 69.95% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 703.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Rajasthan Cylin shares closed at 38.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.06% over the last 12 months.

    Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.024.113.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.024.113.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.252.602.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.390.75-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.320.38
    Depreciation0.130.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.131.462.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.15-1.18-1.79
    Other Income0.150.321.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.00-0.860.15
    Interest0.030.030.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.03-0.89-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.03-0.89-0.22
    Tax-0.69-1.070.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.340.18-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.340.18-0.79
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.000.53-2.35
    Diluted EPS-4.000.53-2.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.000.53-2.35
    Diluted EPS-4.000.53-2.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

