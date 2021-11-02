Rajapalayam Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.45 crore, up 59.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.45 crore in September 2021 up 59.79% from Rs. 107.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.37 crore in September 2021 up 247.61% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021 up 296.14% from Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2020.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.00 in September 2020.

