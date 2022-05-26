 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajapalayam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore in March 2022 up 56.09% from Rs. 137.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2022 up 200.19% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2022 up 18.67% from Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 18.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in March 2021.

Rajapalayam Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.86 168.03 135.29
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.72
Total Income From Operations 213.86 168.03 137.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.52 90.39 65.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.75 11.33 1.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.58 -21.96 2.93
Power & Fuel -- -- 14.74
Employees Cost 23.39 21.76 15.70
Depreciation 13.20 12.60 11.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.99 39.24 19.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.59 14.67 4.81
Other Income 7.20 3.74 14.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.79 18.41 19.31
Interest 12.41 9.62 10.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.38 8.79 9.06
Exceptional Items 30.09 -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.47 8.79 9.06
Tax 26.07 3.08 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.40 5.71 5.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.40 5.71 5.13
Equity Share Capital 8.61 8.61 7.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.00 7.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 18.00 7.00 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.00 7.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 18.00 7.00 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
