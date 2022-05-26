Rajapalayam Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore in March 2022 up 56.09% from Rs. 137.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2022 up 200.19% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2022 up 18.67% from Rs. 31.17 crore in March 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 18.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in March 2021.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)