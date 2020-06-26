Rajapalayam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.50 crore, down 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.50 crore in March 2020 down 23.44% from Rs. 115.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020 up 2940% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2020 up 26.94% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2019.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)