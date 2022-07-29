 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajapalayam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore, up 48.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore in June 2022 up 48.8% from Rs. 135.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2022 up 272.35% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022 up 32.84% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 21.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2021.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Rajapalayam Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.14 213.86 135.30
Other Operating Income 1.19 -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.33 213.86 135.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.89 115.52 70.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.10 6.75 1.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.28 -5.58 -11.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.46 23.39 18.96
Depreciation 13.83 13.20 12.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.25 43.99 27.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.08 16.59 16.17
Other Income 2.23 7.20 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.31 23.79 18.83
Interest 11.90 12.41 11.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.41 11.38 7.39
Exceptional Items 8.03 30.09 --
P/L Before Tax 23.44 41.47 7.39
Tax 5.53 26.07 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.91 15.40 4.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.91 15.40 4.81
Equity Share Capital 8.61 8.61 8.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.00 18.00 6.00
Diluted EPS 21.00 18.00 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.00 18.00 6.00
Diluted EPS 21.00 18.00 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajapalayam #Rajapalayam Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.