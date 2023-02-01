 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajapalayam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore in December 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 168.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 38% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 31.01 crore in December 2021.

Rajapalayam Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.57 215.22 168.03
Other Operating Income -- 1.45 --
Total Income From Operations 222.57 216.67 168.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.73 131.18 90.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.58 10.47 11.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.93 -26.99 -21.96
Power & Fuel -- 5.10 --
Employees Cost 24.89 26.14 21.76
Depreciation 14.67 14.28 12.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.06 32.24 39.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.57 24.25 14.67
Other Income 1.93 13.98 3.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.50 38.23 18.41
Interest 14.75 14.05 9.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.75 24.18 8.79
Exceptional Items 0.02 -0.65 --
P/L Before Tax 4.77 23.53 8.79
Tax 1.23 5.79 3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.54 17.74 5.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.54 17.74 5.71
Equity Share Capital 8.61 8.61 8.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 21.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 4.00 21.00 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.00 20.60 7.00
Diluted EPS 4.00 21.00 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited