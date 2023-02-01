Rajapalayam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore in December 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 168.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 38% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 31.01 crore in December 2021.