    Rajapalayam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.57 crore in December 2022 up 32.46% from Rs. 168.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 38% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 31.01 crore in December 2021.

    Rajapalayam Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.57215.22168.03
    Other Operating Income--1.45--
    Total Income From Operations222.57216.67168.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.73131.1890.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.5810.4711.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.93-26.99-21.96
    Power & Fuel--5.10--
    Employees Cost24.8926.1421.76
    Depreciation14.6714.2812.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.0632.2439.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5724.2514.67
    Other Income1.9313.983.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5038.2318.41
    Interest14.7514.059.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.7524.188.79
    Exceptional Items0.02-0.65--
    P/L Before Tax4.7723.538.79
    Tax1.235.793.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.5417.745.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.5417.745.71
    Equity Share Capital8.618.618.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.0021.007.00
    Diluted EPS4.0021.007.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.0020.607.00
    Diluted EPS4.0021.007.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
