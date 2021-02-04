Rajapalayam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore, up 56.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore in December 2020 up 56.72% from Rs. 78.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2020 up 14.03% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2020 up 357.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2019.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)