Rajapalayam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore, up 56.72% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.24 crore in December 2020 up 56.72% from Rs. 78.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2020 up 14.03% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2020 up 357.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2019.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Rajapalayam Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations120.52107.3076.80
Other Operating Income1.72--1.20
Total Income From Operations122.24107.3078.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials53.6451.0245.70
Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.251.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.6714.94-9.38
Power & Fuel9.60--12.45
Employees Cost15.6114.6814.22
Depreciation12.0411.978.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.6016.2312.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.02-2.79-7.43
Other Income0.951.182.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.97-1.61-5.25
Interest10.9211.275.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.95-12.88-11.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-8.95-12.88-11.00
Tax-3.13-4.50-4.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.82-8.38-6.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.82-8.38-6.77
Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.00-11.00-9.00
Diluted EPS-8.00-11.00-9.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.00-11.00-9.00
Diluted EPS-8.00-11.00-9.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajapalayam #Rajapalayam Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

